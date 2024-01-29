Head-To-Head Comparison: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Semler Scientific and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 1 3 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.43%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million 5.33 $14.32 million $2.50 17.60 Outset Medical $115.38 million 1.52 -$162.96 million ($3.59) -0.97

Semler Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 29.25% 30.96% 27.20% Outset Medical -133.19% -88.10% -50.01%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Outset Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

