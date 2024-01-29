Head-To-Head Survey: DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK – Get Free Report) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DMK Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DMK Pharmaceuticals -630.85% N/A -251.02% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -293.56% -112.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of DMK Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of DMK Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

DMK Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DMK Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DMK Pharmaceuticals $3.62 million 1.55 -$26.48 million N/A N/A Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$295.35 million ($19.24) -11.74

DMK Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DMK Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DMK Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

DMK Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.03%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $309.14, suggesting a potential upside of 36.81%. Given DMK Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DMK Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

DMK Pharmaceuticals beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DMK Pharmaceuticals

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical stage neuro-biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical stage product candidate, DPI-125, which is indicated for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose. The company was formerly known as Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2023. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is also developing MGL-3745, a backup compound to resmetirom. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

