Hedera Hits One Day Volume of $34.56 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $34.56 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00083660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.89119 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07344352 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $29,467,246.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

