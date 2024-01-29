Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 3.5%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.35. 824,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,321,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

