Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $66.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

