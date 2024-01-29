Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $69.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,864. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,979,000 after buying an additional 442,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

