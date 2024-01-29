Highland Peak Capital LLC Acquires 355,375 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 355,375 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for approximately 12.8% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $29,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Constellium by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Constellium by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

