Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Highland Peak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the period. Green Plains comprises 4.2% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of Green Plains worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Green Plains by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $37.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.