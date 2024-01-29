Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

HLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,675 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 663,417 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

