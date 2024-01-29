HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 172.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.
STERIS Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:STE opened at $216.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
