HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 172.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:STE opened at $216.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.