HM Payson & Co. Buys 439 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

