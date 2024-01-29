HM Payson & Co. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of WBD opened at $10.62 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
