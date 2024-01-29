HM Payson & Co. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

About Royal Bank of Canada



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

