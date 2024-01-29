HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 84.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

