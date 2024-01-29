HM Payson & Co. Purchases 200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Biogen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Biogen by 27.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 30.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Biogen by 47.9% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $244.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

