HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 882.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 818.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,042,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 908.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,771,000 after buying an additional 106,271 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $282.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

