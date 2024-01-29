HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBAI. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,308,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

