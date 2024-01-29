Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $8,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,088,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

