Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of HOLI stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.58.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
