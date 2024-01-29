Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.85. 1,166,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average is $192.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

