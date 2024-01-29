Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.99

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.99 and last traded at $166.96, with a volume of 13078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

