H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HR.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.75.

HR.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.98. 85,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$8.47 and a 12-month high of C$13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.91.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

