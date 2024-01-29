Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $21.25

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $21.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 53.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUBG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,152. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 370,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9,049.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 331,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.