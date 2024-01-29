Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $56,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $361.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.34. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.25.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

