Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 29.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.25.

HUM opened at $361.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.51 and its 200-day moving average is $476.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

