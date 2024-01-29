Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $15.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

