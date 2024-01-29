Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.31.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.5 %

H opened at $130.44 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $68,934,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.