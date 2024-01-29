IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 47.3% in January

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAG. CIBC cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

