IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.47. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 828,249 shares trading hands.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

