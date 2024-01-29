IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $524.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.17. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.