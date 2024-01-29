Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.3 %

ONTO opened at $160.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $172.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

