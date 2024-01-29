Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $207.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

