Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $157.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

