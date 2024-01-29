Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 64,503 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

