Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $205,528,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $104.13 and a one year high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

