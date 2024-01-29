Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 68,871 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 335.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 90.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,653 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $37.19 on Monday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

