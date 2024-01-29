Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 17,161 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,161 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,601.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 23,644.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $184.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

