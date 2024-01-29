Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 71,917 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

RMBS opened at $71.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

