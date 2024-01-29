Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.67 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,740,865. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $218.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.61. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $263.97.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.