Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.72 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $208.55 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.