Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,560,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $283,725 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

