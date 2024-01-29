Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

