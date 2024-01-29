Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,228 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $130.84 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

