Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,076 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NEE opened at $58.48 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

