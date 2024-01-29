Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of Incyte worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Incyte by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 236,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 8,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 151,770 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INCY

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.