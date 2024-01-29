Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Buys 3,350 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PEO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,157. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.