Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Buys 3,350 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PEO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,157. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Featured Stories
