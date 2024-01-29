Insider Buying: Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM) Senior Officer Acquires 312,500 Shares of Stock

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Russell Starr acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

James Russell Starr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renegade Gold alerts:

On Friday, January 12th, James Russell Starr sold 60,650 shares of Renegade Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$26,443.40.

On Friday, December 22nd, James Russell Starr sold 233,500 shares of Renegade Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$102,740.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, James Russell Starr sold 137,000 shares of Renegade Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$60,143.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, James Russell Starr sold 108,500 shares of Renegade Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$47,197.50.

Renegade Gold Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of TGM stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.07. 471,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,368. Renegade Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Renegade Gold

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renegade Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renegade Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.