Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.