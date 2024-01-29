Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Intel Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

