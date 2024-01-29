International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

IBM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average of $150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.