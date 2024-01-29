International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $187.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

